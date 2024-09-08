Morocco 2025: Super Eagles can beat any team — Eguavoen

The interim coach of the Super Eagles, Augustine Eguavoen, said his team can beat any team with the quality of its players.

Coach Eguavoen stated this after his team spanked the Cheetahs of Benin Republic 4-0 in a 2025 African Cup of Nations match.

The match was played at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Saturday.

Eguavoen said: “We have quality players to beat any team but we respect the team anyway.

“Any coach can come in and do the same job with the Super Eagles.

“It is a mindset, we have the potential and how you perceive your opponent, given the information about them and then go out and do the job.”

Equavoen attributed the victory to the formation adopted by the technical crew, adding that any formation could be used to ensure that the team was successful.

He added: “We can decide to use any system.

“It is something we discussed and I slept over it.

“I know with the calibre of players that we have.

“We can decide to play any formation.

“Football is about you win, lose and draw, I don’t believe we have a poor result.”

The coach, however, said the former Super Eagles coach didn’t do a good job, but it has to do with belief, what is at stake and what you want to achieve.

He said: ““Psychologically, as a group, we are agreed, where we are and where we are going to be.

“We will definitely achieve it.”

Also Read

Equavoen commended the performance of the defence, describing it as superb, adding that the team had been training together for one week.

The coach said that asking six players to warm up for the second half was to buy time, adding that there was no need to rush to change.

He said the Cheetahs of Benin Republic were a good team, adding that they came with a good game plan.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Eguavoen was appointed interim coach after the deal between the Nigeria Football Federation and coach Bruno Labbadia failed.

The NFF explained in a statement that it failed due to the stringent regulations of German tax authorities.

Post Views: 0