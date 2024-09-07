Morocco 2025: Eguavoen optimistic of Super Eagles victory

Augustine Eguavoen, the Interim Manager of the Super Eagles, has expressed optimism of his team’s victory against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic on Saturday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Coach Equavoen, who stated this at a news conference on Friday in Uyo, said there was no doubt about the Eagles victory.

He said: “We are sure of winning tomorrow’s match, expectations are high, we are at home and there is nothing short of winning.

“There is no doubt that the Super Eagles will win tomorrow’s match against Benin Republic.”

Eguavoen said he was not under pressure to win the match against Benin Republic.

He said: “I love Nigerians.

“That is why I am here.

“I didn’t lobby for the position I am occupying right now.

“I didn’t ask for it and I didn’t apply for it.

“It is an intervention from God.

“Nigerians gave me the opportunity to be famous through football and any time a chance like this comes, I can’t say no.

“I am here today just to answer the call from Nigerians.”

Eguavoen said the players are relaxed and in good shape, adding that they are at home to win and he can’t afford to lose.

The coach said the team would approach the match with seriousness and do everything possible to come out victorious.

Also speaking, William Troost-Ekong, the Captain of the team, said his team would be at an advantage because the coach is a Nigerian.

“I don’t think where the coach is from will affect us, it is an advantage when we have a coach from Nigeria,” Troost-Ekong said.

He said the Super Eagles would win 100 percent tomorrow because they are prepared for the match.

Also Read:

He added: “We have a new coach and that is not a big surprise, but we need to carry on and we have to be better.

“We have to go through a new campaign and we are not looking back.

“We are looking at tomorrow’s match and that against Rwanda.”

Troost-Ekong expressed optimism that Nigeria will win tomorrow’s match and go ahead to beat Rwanda in Kigali and qualify for Morocco 2025.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the match is scheduled to kick off at 5pm.

Post Views: 0