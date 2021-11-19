Morocco 2022 Race: Super Falcons set for training camp in Abuja

Nine-time African champions, Nigeria, will set up a training camp in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja as from Monday as part of preparations for the final round of qualification series for the 12th Women Africa Cup of Nations holding in Morocco in the summer of next year.

Head Coach Randy Waldrum has selected an equal blend of home-based and overseas- based professionals for the camping.

The camping is scheduled for November 22 to 30, 2021 and is aimed at further improving the bond, affinity and familiarity among the group as well as the curation of tactical and technical methods that would work best for the squad in match situations.

There are 15 home girls and 15 foreign-based stars.

Leading the home girls are forwards Gift Monday and Vivian Ikechukwu, who scored two goals each during the Aisha Buhari Invitational Tournament in Lagos in September and there are also goalkeeper Onyinyechukwu Okeke, defender AkudoOgbonna, midfielder Goodness Onyebuchi and forward Mary-Ann Ezenagu.

Defender Onome Ebi leads the overseas-based crew, alongside midfielder Rasheedat Ajibade, defenders Patricia George and Ashley Plumptre and forward Desire Oparanozie.

The home camping comes few months after a similar camping programme in the Austrian capital, Vienna, and towards the end of what has been a busy year for the Falcons in which they also participated in the Turkish Women’s Cup Tournament, USWNT Summer Series in the United States of America and Aisha Buhari Invitational Tournament in Lagos.

The team has reached the final round of the 12th Women AFCON qualifiers after a 2-1 aggregate defeat of arch rivals Ghana, and will confront another strong West African side, Cote d’Ivoire, for a place in Morocco.

The final round of qualifiers will hold in February next year, with the first leg taking place in Lagos.

All the invited playersGoalkeepers: Onyinyechukwu Okeke (BayelsaQueens); Ibubeleye Whyte (Rivers Angels); Uchenna Chukwu (Nasarawa Amazons)

Defenders: Onome Ebi (Minsk FC,Belarus); Maureen Okpala (Nasarawa Amazons); Patricia George (SC Sand,Germany); Ashley Plumptre (Leicester City, England); Miracle Joseph (BayelsaQueens); Joy Duru (Nasarawa Amazons); Nicole Payne (West Virginia University,USA); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Glory Edet (Bayelsa Queens); AkudoOgbonna (Edo Queens)

Midfielders: Adekite Dada (Watford FC,England); Peace Efih (Kiryat Gat, Israel); Yetunde Aluko (WFC Ramat Hasharon, Israel);Amanda Mbadinuju (Bayelsa Queens); Goodness Onyebuchi (Edo Queens); Grace Igboamalu(Bayelsa Queens); Toni Oyedupe Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Regina Otu (Minsk FC,Belarus); Christy Ucheibe (Minsk FC, Belarus)

Forwards: Rasheedat Ajibade (AtleticoMadrid, Spain); Esther Okoronkwo (AS Saint Etienne, France); Mary-Ann Ezenagu(Rivers Angels); Desire Oparanozie (Dijon FC, France); Vivian Ikechukwu (RiversAngels); Gift Monday (FC Robo); Juliet Bassey (Bayelsa Queens); ChinonyeremMacleans (Gonirk Leczna (Poland).