Moroccan King condoles with Tinubu, Nigerians over Buhari’s exit

His Majesty, King Mohammed VI of Morocco, has extended heartfelt condolences to President Bola Tinubu over the death of former Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari.

The monarch, in a statement, expressed sympathy to Tinubu, the late president’s family, and the people of Nigeria, describing the loss as a ‘sad occurrence’.

He described Buhari as an “illustrious leader who worked untiringly to serve his country’s best interests and lead his people toward further progress and prosperity.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the bereaved.

“I share your grief and want you to know how much I appreciated the working sessions I had with the deceased.

“They culminated in the launch of promising development projects that have ushered in a new era grounded in friendship and close cooperation between our two- sister nations,” he said.

Buhari served as Nigeria’s civilian president from 2015 to 2023, after previously leading the country as a military head of state between 1983 and 1985.

His remains departed London on Tuesday morning for Daura, Katsina State, ahead of a state burial.

