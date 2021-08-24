Moro condemns killing of pastors in Ochoro community

The Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District, Comrade Abba Patrick Moro, has condemned the killing of two pastors in Ochoro community on Saturday.

Pastors Moses Ijoko and Emmanuel Aleje, in Ochoro community in Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State, both Igedes, were killed on Saturday by militiamen.

Senator Moro condemned the unprovoked killing of the pastors and described the incident as very unfortunate.

According to him, pastors are agents of peace and light, and shouldn’t be targeted for elimination in such a manner.

The Senator urged security agents to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous crime and bring them to justice.

Moro said was working tirelessly with the state governor, Samuel Ortom, and other stakeholders to bring to an end the lingering crisis between Oju and Konshisha, which has cost so many lives and properties worth millions of naira.

He assured that the boundary between Bonta and Ukpute, which has been the bone of contention, will soon be demarcated for the restoration of permanent peace between the two LGAs.