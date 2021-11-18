More winners emerge in Stanbic IBTC Reward4Saving Promo October draws

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, rewards more winners in its ongoing Reward4Saving promo. The October draws held on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 at Stanbic IBTC’s head office in Walter Carrington, Lagos.

The draws saw 60 customers win N100,000 each from the six geo-political zones with 10 winners from each zone. It can be recalled that the reward for saving scheme held its first draws for September in October where 60 winners won N6m in total.

The savings campaign seeks to encourage customers to develop a habit of saving for rainy days. The Bank’s existing and new customers can qualify for the promo, by making a minimum deposit of N5,000.

Highlighting the importance of the savings promo and rationale of the consumer promo, Bunmi Dayo-Olagunju, Executive Director, Client Solutions, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC said the Reward4Saving campaign was borne out of the need to reward loyal customers who have so far been able to imbibe a savings culture. She also stated that the financial services solutions provider remains committed to encouraging more customers to become better savers even after the promo.

“As a financial services solutions provider committed to promoting the financial wellbeing and growth of our esteemed customers, we want more people to save and invest to enable them gain financial freedom and stability” Bunmi added.

She urged customers to take advantage of this opportunity as the promo was designed for them and noted that even more winners will emerge in the coming month of December.

Emmanuel Aihevba, Head Main Market Clients, Stanbic IBTC Bank, in his closing remarks said “120 of our customers have now won N12 million in the ongoing reward for savings promo. We have witnessed an increase in participation in this promo and we hope to see more as it was specifically designed for our new and existing customers. The reward for savings promo will hold its grand finale in December, where 12 customers will win a whopping sum of N1 million each and 60 customers will each win the sum of N100,000 again.”

He assured that the Bank remains committed to its customers’ financial wellbeing by providing world-class financial services. Also, he urged new and existing customers to use the Bank’s end-to-end digital onboarding platforms.