More winners emerge from Quickteller raffle draw for Music Fest in Dubai

To select the second set of winners for an all-expenses-paid trip to the Interswitch One Africa Music Fest in Dubai, Africa’s Leading consumer digital payments platform, powered by Interswitch, Quickteller has conducted its second raffle draw held on September 30, 2022.

The latest draw follows the first round held in August 2022 at the Head Office of the company in Lagos State.

It is among a series of draws scheduled to hold through to October 2022 to enable more Quickteller users to participate in the upcoming music fest in the Emirate city in December.

To participate, existing and potential Quickteller users are encouraged to perform not less than three transactions throughout the promo period where 20 Quickteller users will be selected to enjoy performances by top artistes from across the African continent.

These draws were conducted under the regulatory eyes of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission and Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission in Lagos.

Speaking on the promo, the Executive Vice President and Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Interswitch Group, Cherry Eromosele, said the company remained keen on rewarding customers by addressing their various pain points.

Eromosele remarked: “Through the Interswitch One Africa Music Fest, we continue to engage customers by satisfying their lifestyle needs beyond meeting their need for a convenient, seamless and secure payments.

“The promo is ongoing, and we at Quickteller remain keen on addressing our customers’ pain points using various avenues, in this case, music and entertainment.

“We encourage Quickteller users to take advantage of this reward promo so that they can explore their passion and be witnesses to African talents and artistry outside the continent.”

The Interswitch One Africa Music Fest rests on the belief that African talents deserve to be shared with a wider global audience, while also providing music enthusiasts from the continent and across the world an opportunity to interact with their favourite music acts.

The music stage will be a mix of big acts from Africa, including the top six talents from the recently concluded Quickteller Barz and Notes talent hunt show, and other artists from other countries across the globe.

