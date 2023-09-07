More trouble for Kogi PDP as former Deputy Governor, Yomi Awoniyi, dumps party 

The crisis rocking the Kogi State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party took another dimension on Thursday, as a former Deputy Governor of the State, Arc Abayomi Awoniyi, officially dumped the party “after 25 unbroken years of loyal and dedicated membership and service.”

Awoniyi, who served as Deputy to former Governor Idris Wada, conveyed his resignation in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the PDP in Mopamuro Local Government Area of Kogi State, dated 31st August, 2023.

Though he has not officially indicated his next line of action, and did not give specific reasons for his exit from the PDP, his resignation might not be unconnected with his dissatisfaction with the last Governorship primary of the party, an exercise he termed a “farce”.

There are also strong indications that he will be joining the All Progressives Congress very soon.

The letter, titled, “Letter of Resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party”, was released to the media on Thursday.

“I hereby write to tender my letter of resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party after 25 unbroken years of loyal and dedicated membership and service.

“With this resignation, I cease to be a member of the PDP. Kindly convey my sincere gratitude to the party faithful in Mopamuro LGA, Kogi West Senatorial District, and indeed the entire state, through your fellow LGA Party chairmen, for their support and camaraderie, over the years.

“I look forward to our continued friendship despite no longer being members of the same political party,” he stated.

Recall that Arc. Yomi Awoniyi was one of the aspirants that expressed displeasure over the conduct of the PDP governorship primary as there were widespread allegations of manipulation against the candidate of the party.