More suspected criminals nabbed in raid of Lagos hideouts

In continuation of the ongoing massive, intelligence-led raid of criminal hideouts in the State, the Lagos State Police Command has again in a special raid carried out at about 10pm on September 8, 2021 arrested 10 suspected criminals in all identified criminal hideouts in Mushin area of the State.

The spokesman of the Command, Adekunle Ajisebutu, announced the development in a statement on Thursday.

The latest operations, carried out in the most professional manner without infringement on the rights of Innocent and law-abiding citizens, Ajisebutu said, was in further compliance with the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu.

He said: “The aim is to take the fight to the doorsteps of criminals, miscreants and rid the state of the anti-social elements whose stock-in-trade is causing undeserved pain and losses to innocent residents of Lagos State.

“The suspects who were picked up at various criminal hideouts are strongly believed to be responsible for cult clashes and other criminal activities in Mushin and its environs where they caused untoward pain to peace-loving residents of the area in recent times.

“The CP has directed that all suspects be taken to the Command’s Special Squad for profiling and subsequent arraignment in court.”