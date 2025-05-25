More students score above 300 in 2025 UTME — JAMB report

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has revealed that in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, 17,025 candidates representing 0.88 per cent of the total 1,931,467 scored 300 and above.

This marks the highest number recorded since the introduction of the Computer-Based Test.

According to a statistical report on Saturday, this reflects a significant improvement in performance compared with previous years since the adoption of the CBT format in 2013.

According to the report, 1,931,467 results were released in 2025, representing 100 per cent of the candidates who sat the examination.

This figure surpasses the 1,842,364 results released in 2024 and indicates a steady increase in UTME participation over the years.

In comparison, 8,401 candidates (0.46 per cent) achieved similar scores in 2024, while 5,318 (0.35 per cent) did so in 2023.

Earlier figures were generally lower, with only 724 candidates (0.06 per cent) scoring 300 and above in 2021, and none in both 2014 and 2013.

In the 250 and above category, 117,373 candidates (6.08 per cent) attained this range in 2025.

This is an increase from 77,070 (4.18 per cent) in 2024 and 56,736 (3.73 per cent) in 2023.

Similarly, “565,988 candidates, accounting for 29.3 per cent, scored 200 and above, compared with 439,961 (24 per cent) in 2024 and 355,689 (23.36 per cent) in 2023,” the report said.

Despite these improvements, the majority of candidates — 1,365,479 (70.7 per cent) — scored below 200 in 2025.

This represents a slight decrease from 76 per cent in 2024 and 76.64 per cent in 2023.

A year-by-year comparison reveals significant fluctuations in performance. For example, in 2021, only 168,650 candidates (13 per cent) scored 200 and above, whereas in 2016, 568,847 (34 per cent) achieved this range.

The number of high scorers has steadily increased in recent years, suggesting a trend of academic improvement and greater familiarity with the CBT system.

Since the introduction of CBT in 2013, JAMB has continued to refine its examination processes, and the 2025 results appear to reflect the positive impact of these efforts.

The Board is expected to issue further statements on the implications of this year’s results for the tertiary admissions process.

JAMB released the results of the resit examination conducted for candidates affected by a technical error during the 2025 UTME.

Recall that the initial results of the 2025 UTME were released on May 9. However, on May 14, JAMB Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, disclosed that the results of 379,997 candidates across 157 centres in the Lagos and South-East zones had been compromised due to a technical glitch.

The registrar confirmed that affected candidates would be required to retake the examination.

He attributed the issue to faulty server updates, which hindered the proper upload of candidates’ responses during the first three days of the examination.

