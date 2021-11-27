More staff at MMIA suspended by FAAN for alleged extortion

More staff at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport have been suspended by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria over alleged extortion.

The development was announced by the spokesman of FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu, in a statement she issued on Saturday.

Yakubu said the decision to suspend the staff of the Departments of Aviation Security and Customer Service followed management’s determination to rid the country’s airports of corrupt officials.

She said: “In line with Management’s determination to rid the nation’s airport of corrupt officials, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has apprehended and suspended some officials caught extorting a passenger at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

“The officials, who are staff of Aviation Security and Customer Service departments of the Authority were immediately suspended, while the On Duty Card of their accomplice from the Nigeria Immigration Service has been withdrawn.

“This action was taken to serve as deterrent to other bad eggs in the system that are bent on tarnishing the image of the nation.”

Before now a staff of the same MMIA had been apprehended for corrupt practice.

So also was another staff at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja caught perpetrating corrupt practices.