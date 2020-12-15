The leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has put Nigerians on the red alert, calling the attention of everyone to prayers against deaths as a result of COVID-19.

The popular prophet in an interview session at his INRI Mountain, Benin Republic, made it known that the novel virus won’t be going away soon and has a mission to kill important personalities and those who are behind the retrogression of Nigeria as a country.

The man of God, who is known for giving warnings to the leadership of the country, explained that God is angry with the present government and those who have disrupted the country, adding that he will speak more on the prophecy during the official release of his 2021 Prophecies on December 22, 2020.

Furthermore, Ayodele spoke on the political situation of Imo State, explaining that the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, might get the shocker of his life if he doesn’t sit right.

He noted that the Senatorial election in Okigwe that saw the Independent National Electoral Commission declare the All Progressives Congress APC as the winner without a candidate, will be given to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Emmanuel Okewulonu, because God has anointed him to rule.

He said: “COVID-19 is ready to kill more people that are making Nigeria to go backward.

“More personalities will die of COVID-19.

“Let Nigerians join me in prayer between 1st and 14th of January to pray against death in the Villa.

“COVID-19 is still much around.

“Apart from this, the review of Imo State governorship election will still take place.

“Hope Uzodinma should sit right otherwise he will see the shocker of his life.

“On The senatorial election of Okigwe Zone, if they put any APC candidate wrongly, he will not rule, thus said the Lord.

“Only the PDP candidate, Emmanuel Okewulonu, is anointed to be on the senatorial seat of Okigwe Zone.

“God is angry with people who have disrupted this country either you are a pastor, politician or anybody.

“I will elaborate more on this on the 22nd of December.”

When asked on his relationship with politicians due to the fact that he mentions their names in his prophecies, Prophet Ayodele explained that he doesn’t have any relationship with them neither has he collected money from any of them before, but only talks about what God has told him.

He said: “I am not a friend to any politician.

“When I prophesied about (Godwin) Obaseki’s victory, which happened, I didn’t meet Him.

“I have not met Chief Emmanuel Okewulonu.

“I just speak as God has said.

“I prophesied about Donald Trump and Joe Biden and it came to pass.

“Did I also meet them and collected money from them?”