More LP members defect to PDP in Enugu

The Labour Party (LP) members representing Igboeze/Udenu and Igboeze South/Nsukka Federal Constituencies, Dennis Agbo and Mark-Chidi Obetta respectively, on Thursday defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu.

The member representing Nsukka West State Constituency in the Enugu State House of Assembly, Malachi-Okey Onyechi, also defected.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Tuesday, two LP chieftains: Prince Emeka Mamah and Titus Odo, defected to the PDP barely two weeks after the LP governorship candidate for the 2023 elections, Chijioke Edeoga, dumped the LP for the ruling party in the state.

The decampees were members of the PDP who dumped the party during the 2023 general election for the LP.

Speaking during the defection at the PDP Secretariat in Enugu, Onyechi expressed happiness to have united with his former party, pledging to work harmoniously to move the party forward.

He extolled Governor Peter Mbah’s developmental strides, saying that he had instituted a N2 billion project domiciled across the 260 political wards in Enugu State.

On his part, Obetta explained that his return to the PDP was predicated on the development indices in Enugu, especially in transport, education, health, and hospitality.

“Enugu State will achieve more if everyone partners with Mbah,” he said.

Agbo also thanked his constituents for their understanding, describing them as great people.

He revealed after their decamping from the LP that there would be no LP again in Enugu State, saying that it would be very difficult for the opposition in the state.

He lauded Mbah for his visionary leadership, saying that he deserved a second term.

Welcoming them, the PDP Chairman in Enugu State, Dr. Martin Chukwunwike, expressed happiness and excitement over their decision to return to their former party.

Chukwunwike said: “With their defection the trouble we encountered in 2023 election is over.

“The tsunami is over and 2027 will be seamless.”

