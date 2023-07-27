More entertainment for Hausa content lovers on GOtv with Liberty TV and Sunna TV 

828 828

If you are a lover of Hausa entertainment, you can now enjoy non-stop indigenous content on your GOtv decoder when you tune into Liberty TV and Sunna TV. These channels will bring you rich displays of the Hausa culture that will leave you wanting more.

With Liberty TV (ch.137), you are ushered into the beautiful realities of the Northern part of the country. At your fingertip are in-depth news reports of timely and prominent occurrences from the north. You also get to enjoy non-stop entertainment in the form of Hausa movies, soap operas, educational content and many more!

While Sunna TV (ch. 114) brings you 24 hours Islamic content. You get to watch religious teachings from prominent clergies, entertainment discussions from an Islamic perspective, Friday sermons and special programmes. The channel broadcasts mainly in Hausa, but it also broadcasts content in English and Arabic

You can also get more Hausa content at your disposal on Africa Magic Hausa when you stay subscribed. You can catch up with all of the interesting Hausa series currently airing on your decoder including Dala Dala, Alaqa , Yar Fara, Koarrya and many more!

You can upgrade to the newly introduced GOtv Supa+ which will become active on August 1 to have a wholesome home viewing experience. You get to enjoy a rich variety of indigenous content along with premium sports, music, kids, news and current affairs content.

Download the MyGOtv app to reconnect, stay connected, and upgrade your subscription, or dial *288# for self-service options, fix error codes, and subscribe.