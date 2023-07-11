More details on vessel arrested by Tompolo’s outfit with alleged stolen crude

828 828

Tantita Security Services Limited has arrested MT TURA 11 vessel with 150,000 litres of products suspected to be stolen crude oil with 12 crew on board.

Captain Warredi Enisuoh, Executive Director, Technical and Operations, disclosed this while addressing newsmen.

He spoke on the arrest by the firm owned by former Niger Delta militant, Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, better known as Tompolo, on Monday in Oporoza, Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State.

Enisuoh said the vessel, which has a capacity of 500 metric tons, was arrested while siphoning crude oil from a platform jacket on the Escravos River, off Ondo State.

He explained that the vessel was manufactured in 1965 and its name was unlawfully changed from Ali Riza Bay to MT TURA 11.

He said: “We have been after this vessel a long time.

“Somehow through satellite and human intelligence, we are able to pick it somewhere off Ondo State.

“About 10 years ago, this vessel was arrested, handed over to the law enforcement agency, somehow, they escaped and changed the name from Ali Riza Bay to MT TURA 11.

“They intelligently registered it as a Nigeria vessel whereas when deeply checked, there was nothing to show that it was a Nigeria registered vessel.”

Enisuoh said that with the heavy security at the creeks, the oil thieves are finding it difficult to carry out their nefarious activities.

He said that they now concentrate on siphoning crude from the platforms in the Sea.

ALSO READ:

Enisuoh said Tantita was collaborating with government security agencies like the Nigerian Army and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to carry out its functions.

He urged the authority to focus more on those sponsoring the crude oil theft rather than the crews on board vessels.

He warned perpetrators to desist from the act as the security outfit and government security agencies would not relent in their efforts to tackle the ugly trend.

Enisuoh advised those intending to invest in illicit activities in the Nigerian marine space to have a rethink.

Also speaking, Vice Admiral Eugenio Ferreira, Commandant, Operation DELTA SAFE, said the vessel would be handled in line with laid down procedures.

Ferreira said: “There are guidelines that when a vessel is arrested, the suspects will be taken into custody while investigation continues.

“The products are taken for samples by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited and when investigation is concluded, then appropriate action will be taken.”Also at the presentation were NNPCL officials: Bala Wunti, Chief Upstream Investment Officer, represented by Zakariya Buduwara, Head, Joint venture, Investment Management Services; and some members of the NNPCL Command and Control Centre.