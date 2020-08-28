More details have emerged on the helicopter that crashed in Lagos on Friday.

According to available information, the helicopter, crashed into two residential buildings in Opebi area of Lagos State at about 12:20pm.

An elderly woman, who spoke in an interview, said the helicopter, operated by Quorum Aviation, crashed in between two buildings, with one occupied by her and the daughter.

The woman said she was yet to recover from the shock of the accident as the heavy impact to the buildings neither affected her nor cut power supply to the building.

She said she was reading the Bible when the crash occurred, describing the impact as the loudest noise she has ever heard.

With Call sign 5NGWW, the helicopter left Port Harcourt for Lagos on Friday morning.

The HEL BEL 206 chopper crashed just two buildings away from the popular St Ives hospital.

The rescue team came in less than five minutes after the crash.

Sources at the scene said policemen and operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency were controlling the traffic at Salvation Bus Stop traffic light.

Two persons died in the crash, while one was seriously injured.