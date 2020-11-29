More crisis has hit the Indigenous People of Biafra as its Deputy Leader, Uche Mefor, has turned around to pronounce the sack of the Head of Directorate of Worldwide, Chika Edoziem, who had earlier announced his own sack.

In a memo on Friday, Edoziem had announced the sack of Mefor as the next-in-command to the leader of the proscribed group, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Mefor, in a statement on Saturday, said he remains the Deputy Leader of IPOB and could not have been sacked over alleged insubordination, gross misconduct and indiscipline as contained in the group’s internal memo on Friday.

He said as one of those who registered IPOB in the United Kingdom, he is on the same pedestal with Kanu.

He said: “Let it be on record that I was not appointed as a deputy leader and it’s worthy of note that the office of the directorate or deputy leader was a natural or default position to me as one of the directors of IPOB as in respect of the UK company’s House records which it was registered.

“At present, myself and Nnamdi Kanu are jointly and severally responsible for the activities of the office. Be it known that my patience and humble nature must not be taken for granted.”

Mefor thus described his sack by Kanu as desperate and malicious, adding: “The deputy leader’s office is intact and this is a display of desperation and malicious campaign.”

On Edoziem, he said: “Mr Edoziem and others are appointees and we unanimously agreed to create the office of the Directorate of States.

“Consequently, I have come to the inescapable conclusion to suspend Mr Chika Edoziem and all others at the Directorate of States of IPOB until further notice.

“I have also communicated the notice of emergency meeting of board of directors of IPOB worldwide where the actions and inactions of those at the directorate and other matters relating to our movement will be discussed extensively.”

Explaining why he fell out with Kanu, Mefor said it was over a broadcast by the leader of the group and his plot to foist a theoretical Jewish State of Biafra as well as disrespect to other faiths.

He said one of Kanu’s broadcast on Radio Biafra was “irrelevant or not in line with our aims and objectives.

“Secondly, reactionary broadcast could easily be misinterpreted and it’s important that you appear on radio with a well written script and I choose not to be of broadcast where threats are issued, my stance in this regard has saved the movement in several occasions as it gives a different picture to the global community.”