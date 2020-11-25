More condolences are pouring in for the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, over the death of his daughter, Aisha, 13.

President Muhammadu Buhari in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, condoled with Pantami.

Shehu said: “President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, over the passing of his daughter, Aisha.

“The President, who placed a call to the minister on Monday evening, condoled with all members of the family on the sad event, urging comfort in the teachings of the Holy Prophet on the transient nature of life.

“President Buhari prayed that Allah will accept the soul of the departed, and grant her Jannah tul Firdaus.”

In a letter she personally signed, the Head of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said she received the news with a heavy heart.

The letter, which was one of the first to reach Pantami among many others already in the Minister’s Office, read: “Allah (SWT) says in Holy Quran 7 verse 34: ‘To every People is a term appointed: when their term is reached, not an hour can they cause delay…’

“I received the news of the final return to Allah of your beloved 13-year old daughter, Aishah, with a heavy heart.

“It is disturbing and saddening that a young promising girl will pass away at such a tender age but consoled by the above sayings of our Creator .

“I am of the opinion that in line with Islamic beliefs, though her death is very painful to us all, she has died as a martyr and that should be your consolation and other members of the family.

“I pray Allah to console you and other immediate family members in the best form and make her final resting place al-Jannatul firdaus. Aamin.”

The Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria has also condoled with the Minister on Aishah’s death.

In a statement by its National President, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the MMPN said: “Everyone is going to taste death, and We shall make a trial of you with evil and with good, and to Us you will be returned. (Al-Anbiya 21:35)

“On behalf of the entire Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN), we hereby commiserate with you on the sudden death of your beloved 13-year old daughter, Aishah, and pray Allah to be with the family.

“It is Allah’s will, though sadenning, that a young promising girl like Aishah will die at such a tender age but as Muslims , we accept the decision of Allah on us .

“We pray unto Almighty Allah to console you and other immediate family members and forgive the shortcomings of our sister Aishah and make her final resting place al-Jannatul firdaus. Aamin.”