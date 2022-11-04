‘MOPOL’ arrested for robbery, kidnapping, identified as kingpin

Operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command have arrested a suspected notorious robbery/kidnapping kingpin, Emediong Etuk, popularly known as MOPOL, an abridged name for Mobile Policeman.

He was reportedly arrested in Ukanafun Local Government Area of the state during a raid on the kidnappers’ den.

The development was confirmed by the spokesman of the Command, Odiko Macdon, in a statement on Thursday.

Macdon, however, said Etuk died from gunshot injuries sustained in the gun battle with policemen.

According to him, before he died, MOPOL confessed to being responsible for many abductions and robberies, including the one of Ekom Ime Akpan on October 13, 2022.

He said in the statement: “On 29th September 2022 at about 1400hrs, one Edet Uyo Ntung ‘m’ was arrested for the murder of one Emem Monday Uyo ‘m’, both of Afaha Ediene village in Ikono Local Government Area.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that there was a lingering family feud. The suspect, who is the uncle and family head of the deceased, invited him to his residence on the pretext of addressing the problem. Rather than doing so, he brought out his machete and cut his face, hand, neck, and other parts of his body, leading to his instant death.”





