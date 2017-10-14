Monkeypox false alarm: No outbreak, immunisation in Edo – Government

The Edo State Government has called on residents to disregard rumours making the rounds that monkeypox disease has spread to the state.

The government also debunked claims that vaccination against the disease was being carried out in primary schools across the state, urging parents to “remain calm as no immunisation exercise against the disease is ongoing”.

The Special Adviser on Basic Education to the State Governor, Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe, said this on Friday at the Government House, Benin City in response to false alerts on the spread of monkeypox outbreak in Edo State.

Noting that government has set up a situation room to monitor the outbreak, Oviawe said: “Parents should stay calm and disregard false rumours about vaccination and monkeypox outbreak.

“Public schools will be notified accordingly when the outbreak in Edo State if it happens.

“We call on everyone in the state not to give into mass hysteria.

“If the state schedules an immunisation exercise, we would duly inform parents through the school administrators.

“Parents should return their children to school without fear.

“Edo State Government is closely monitoring the situation.”

Oviawe cautioned rumour mongers to desist from creating unnecessary tension in the state, advising parents to ensure they communicate with the right sources in the state so as not to endanger the lives of their children as a result of unfounded rumours.