Monitoring agency reports vandalism of AGIP’s pipelines in Bayelsa

The National Oil Spills Detection and Response Agency says investigations into two oil leaks at AGIP’s oilfields in Bayelsa State were caused by vandalism.

The two pipelines leak incidents occurred in Southern Ijaw and Ekeremor Local Government Areas of Bayelsa State.

Idris Musa, Director-General of NOSDRA, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Yenagoa that the agency concluded Joint Investigation Visits to the leak sites last week.

Musa said a leakage at the 6-inch Azuzuama-Tebidaba flow line at Ikebiri in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area was traced to third party interference.

He added that the incident suspected to be the handiwork of oil thieves occurred on June 13, while the JIV was conducted on June 14.

He said also that an estimated eight barrels of crude oil was discharged into the environment as a result of the interference.

“Area of impact was inside and outside the company’s right-of-way where the vegetation was impacted and repairs effected,” he said.

Musa said the second incident occurred at AGIP’s 6-inch Tuom-Ogboinbiri pipeline at Ayamasa in Ekeremor Local Government Area.

He told the NAN: “Hacksaw cuts were seen at three different points on the pipeline just as wraps of different materials were used around the different cuts by unknown persons.

“The second point was about 35 meters apart from the first point, while the third point was across a major River.”

