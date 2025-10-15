Money Na Water: Cubana Chief Priest replies Maduka

Popular Nigerian socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chief Priest, has responded to recent remarks by billionaire industrialist and Coscharis Group Chairman, Cosmas Maduka, over his criticism of the trendy expression “Money Na Water.”

Maduka had in a recent speech distanced himself from what he described as the “lavish spending culture” among young Nigerians, noting that he avoids gatherings where people “throw money around.”

Reacting in a lengthy comment shared via his Instagram stories on Wednesday, Cubana Chief Priest defended the now-famous catchphrase, arguing that it represents a mindset of “abundance and flow” rather than wastefulness.

He argued that while Maduka’s generation built fortunes through tangible assets such as “factories, fleets, and real estate,” his own generation thrives on a new kind of wealth — attention.

According to him, visibility has become a defining measure of success in the modern digital economy.

He wrote, “With all due respect to the motivational speaking older generation who built wealth quietly, the world you thrived in is not the one we live in today.

“In your time, capital was factories, fleets, and real estate. In our time, attention is the main capital.

“These capitals listed cannot sell in today’s market without the major capital Attention (visibility).

“Visibility has become the new currency. In a digital economy, obscurity is bankruptcy. What you don’t show doesn’t sell. What you don’t amplify dissolves into silence.

“We are the noise that’s why you know us to the extent you had to use us to make references in your dry speech because you want to use us to trend without paying us, na why you dey run when you see us, you no wan show us real love.

“Tell me, Why musta billionaire pretend to use the toilet just to run away from an event, that’s a lot of stress for a real billionaire.”

He further argued that “money na water” represents “excess liquidity, abundance, and flow,” stressing that influence and visibility are the “new oil fields” of today’s economy.

“When i say ‘money na water,’ it’s not vanity – it’s a revelation of excess liquidity, abundance, and flow. Water moves So does relevance, visibility, and influence.

“The ability to attract attention and sustain engagement is the new oil field. A man with massive attention today has more leverage than one with quiet billions but no presence.

“Content is not noise. Content is digital equity. The same way factories produced wealth in the 80s, attention produces wealth today.

“We’ve moved from industrial capitalism to introducing attention capitalism thanks to Zuckerberg,” he added.

Taking a swipe at Maduka, Cubana Chief Priest urged him to “remove his name” from the list of prominent Nigerian billionaires like Tony Elumelu and Femi Otedola, whom he commended for giving Africa “proper visibility.”

“While your generation built fences to protect their wealth because they don’t want to help, our generation builds platforms to project it.

“Silence once symbolized power, today presence does. You mentioned Elumelu that’s my mentor on the corporate sector, he doesn’t just say money na water Papa Lives it, likewise the overall Don Otedola, these are people who used their wealth to give Africa proper visibility that’s why you can publicly identify with them because they are not the only billionaires you know, why didn’t you use our nnewi billionaires? You go dey mention the ones wey sabi chop their money, why you no use the ones wey sabi hoard money like you, dem plenty for main market.

“Well you did so because you know they do more for Africa with their money by the way they spend it which commands respect for Africa.

“Remove your name from that Otedola & Elumelu list you don’t belong there sir, your name dey nnewi billionaires list,” he wrote.

Concluding his post, Cubana Chief Priest maintained that his signature saying is not frivolous but visionary.

“And like I said at my last interview on Channels TV, ‘Money na water’ is a prophecy that connotes wealth overload. This is my story.

“Perhaps some may choose to go with ‘lack na water,’ but over here… MONEY NA WATER! Na my business be this, Na My Lamba make nobody try spoil am as e dey go,” he wrote.