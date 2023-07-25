Money laundering: Court of Appeal discharges, acquits Lamido, Son

828 828

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has discharged and acquitted a former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido and others over alleged money laundering.

A three-member panel of justices led by Justice Adamu Waziri on Tuesday held that the Federal High Court in Abuja lacked the requisite jurisdiction to try the case as most of the issues emanated from outside.

A Federal High Court in Abuja had refused a no-case submission filed by the defendants in the matter.

Lamido then filed an appeal before the Court of Appeal challenging the ruling of the lower court.

Lamido was arraigned in September 2016 before Justice Adeniyi Ademola on 43 counts bordering on conspiracy, abuse of office and money laundering valued at N1.351 billion.

He was charged with his two sons: Aminu and Mustapha; a former aide, Wada Abubakar and four companies: Baimana Holdings Ltd, Bamaina Company Nigeria Ltd, Bamaina Aluminium Ltd, Speeds International Ltd and Batholomew Darlington Agoha.

Also Read:

The case, which has dragged for over nine years, suffered a setback after Justice Adeniyi Ademola retired.

It was re-assigned to Justice Chukwu, who passed away, forcing the matter to be re-assigned to Justice Babatunde Quadri of the court.

Following Justice Quadri’s transfer, the matter was re-assigned to Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu.

The case had to start all over despite the EFCC having called its last witness in the trial.