Justice Babatunde Quadri of the Federal High Court, Abuja on Monday ordered the final forfeiture of $300,000 belonging to a Chinese national, Li Yan Pin, to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The judge had earlier ordered the interim forfeiture of the money following an exparte application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Yan Pin stood trial for a money laundering charge leveled against him by the EFCC over the said sum.

Intelligence led to his arrest at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja for failing to declare the sum in his possession as he attempted to board a flight to China en-route Dubai.