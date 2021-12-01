Money laundering case: Fani-Kayode pays N200,000 for absenteeism

A Federal High Court in Lagos was on Tuesday told that former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, had complied with its order directing him to pay N200,000 for failing to appear to answer charges bordering on money laundering.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had charged him alongside former Minister of Finance, Nenadi Usman.

Also charged is Yusuf Danjuma, a former Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, and a company, Jointrust Dimentions Nigeria Limited.

EFCC preferred a 17-count charge of N4.6 billion money laundering against them in the case that was initially handled by Justice Mohammed Aikawa.

They had each pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted bails.

Trial had begun before Justice Aikawa and witnesses were still being led in evidence, but Aikawa was transferred out of the Lagos Division.

The case was consequently assigned to a new Judge, Justice Daniel Osaigor, and the defendants were scheduled for re-arraignment on October 13.

NAN recalls that on October 13, Fani-Kayode was absent from court and sent a letter informing the court that he was indisposed.

The Judge, however, noted that from the court’s record, the defendant had been absent on similar excuse five consecutive times and issued an order directing him to be present on Tuesday.

In addition, the court had imposed a cost of N200,000 on the defendant, which the Judge said must be paid before the next adjourned date.

When the case was called on Tuesday, Rotimi Oyedepo, announced appearance for the prosecution.

Norrison Quakers (SAN), appeared for the second defendant (Fani-Kayode), while Clement Onwuenwunor appeared for the third and fourth defendants.

Quakers first informed the court that he received a letter of excuse by first defence counsel, Chief Ferdinard Orbih (SAN), who is unavoidably absent.

He said that the first defence counsel had also detailed a brother silk to stand in for him, but added that the learned silk was engaged at the Supreme Court in Abuja

He urged the court to grant an adjournment as the first defence counsel had indicated intention to be personally present during arraignment and consequent trial.

He informed the court that the orders of the court directing payment of N200,000 cost by second defendant had been fully complied with.

He also informed the court that an affidavit of compliance is also before the court.

In response to the prayer for adjournment by first defence counsel, the prosecutor confirmed to the court that he had received a call from the defence counsel.

Oyedepo said Orbih had informed him of the reason for his absence, adding that he was not opposed to the application for adjournment.

Following agreement of all parties, the case was consequently adjourned until January 24 for re-arraignment and trial of the defendants

In the charge, the defendants were alleged to have committed the offences between January and March 2015.

In counts one to seven, they were alleged to have unlawfully retained over N3.8 billion which they reasonably ought to have known formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful act of stealing and corruption.

In counts eight to 14, the defendants were alleged to have unlawfully used over N970 million which they reasonably ought to have known formed part of an unlawful act of corruption.

Meanwhile, in counts 15 to17, Fani-Kayode and one Olubode Oke, who is said to be at large, were alleged to have made cash payments of about N30 million, in excess of the amount allowed by law, without going through a financial institution.

Besides, Fani-Kayode was alleged to have made payments to one Paste Poster Co of 125, Lewis Street, Lagos in excess of amounts allowed by law.

All offences were said to have contravened the provisions of sections 15 (3) (4), 16 (2) (b), and 16 (5) of the Money laundering (prohibition) (Amendment) Act, 2012.