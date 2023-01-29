Monetary Rate Hike: LCCI urges CBN to consider inflationary pressure on economy

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry LCCI has been speaking on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) monetary rate hike, urging it to look further inward at the peculiar situations driving inflationary pressures within the Nigerian economy.

LCCI gave this charge in a press release signed by its Director General, Dr Chinyere Almona.

Rate hikes, Almona declared are known to weaken growth, and as such, it is expected that the monetary and fiscal authorities intervene with policies and instruments that are growth-boosting.

The Chamber alongside called on the government to commence preventive measures against the expectation of flooding in 2023.

Almona noted that, the increase in the policy rate will put pressure on businesses with the resultant effect of rising operating costs which can lead to workers’ layoffs and low productivity, adding that this was the major LCCI concern regarding the implementation of more taxes, as provided in the 2022 Finance Bill.

She urged the government to consider streamlining variables, such that they do not swamp businesses and render them unproductive and uncompetitive.

“Beyond the rate hikes, policymakers need to consider more actions to increase and stabilize oil production levels to earn more FOREX. Better coordination of fiscal policies can complement the deployment of monetary instruments by the CBN.

“Businesses should also look inwards to source their raw materials instead of waiting for the CBN to allocate FOREX to them. We have consistently advocated for a more friendly policy/business environment that will attract foreign and domestic investment and improve productivity (particularly domestic food production).

“While we commend recent strides in dealing with insecurity, we ask for more deployment of technology and surveillance apparatus, particularly as we approach the general elections in weeks.

“Weak power supply, scarcity of FOREX, and expensive logistics due to fuel scarcity are critical issues that must be closely watched and attended to with effective policies and fiscal instruments” Almona stressed.