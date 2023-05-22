Monday Night Erotics: Rita’s party sex romp, by Tiwa Says

The year seems to be moving so fast. I can’t believe we are in the fifth month already. Time passes by so fast when there’s a lot to do and a lot on the mind. Nevertheless, I decided to live the rest of the year with intention.

I registered at a gym in the estate and I waltzed in there one beautiful Saturday morning. While I was on my normal routine, a lady walked in, she is fair-skinned and pretty. I did a double-take and realised I was looking at a familiar face. No way! It was Rita. Unable to contain my excitement, I walked up to her and called her name. She looked at me and screamed. We were locked in an embrace for a couple of minutes. We disentangled because people were beginning to look at us in a funny way.

Rita told me she moved into the estate two weeks ago. I wondered why I never bumped into her before now. She said she recently returned from London, having spent 10 years abroad. She got a juicy job offer from a multinational company in Lagos. It was a three-year contract, she said. We talked about a few more things and she promised to stop by later so we could catch up. I was delighted, especially since I was home alone.

Rita came by later in the evening. I had made some food in anticipation of her visit. We had dinner and started to catch up on old times. I asked after Fred, her boyfriend. She laughed and said they were no longer together, but she had someone new. Charles. She said they met at one of those wild parties on the Island. She had been invited by an old friend because she wanted to get back on the scene, having been away for so long. Besides, she was bored.

The party was fun, with a lot to munch on and drink. Since faces were masked, people were free to act without inhibitions.

Rita loosened up and joined in the fun. She met Charles that night. He had been her game partner at the party. They danced and drank together, laughing at each other’s jokes. They talked about a lot of things and got to know each other better. At some point, they stepped out of the party for some air. They were both quite tipsy. Rita tripped on her heels and Charles caught her in time before she fell. As she got up, she put her arms around his neck and kissed him. It had been a while she was intimate with anyone and she needed the release. He didn’t hold back, he kissed her too… passionately. They were locked in that embrace for a while, kissing and touching each other.

Charles lifted her off the ground and put her on the boot of his car. He then pulled down the strap of her dress and found his way to her breast. He sucked. He was gentle. Yet intense. Rita moaned. She pulled him closer and rubbed on his hard dick. He is big! She giggled. She brought out his dick from his pants and gave him a hand job. He wasn’t only big, but he was also long! She played with his balls and traced the line between his balls and anus. Hhis asshole was so tight and he shook as she touched it. He moaned: “Baby…”

She saw him take something out of his pocket. She wasn’t too tipsy not to know that it was a condom. She took it from him and wore it on his massive dick. Then she took off her panties. He entered her effortlessly because she was very wet, but she did feel the stretch. It felt like he filled her whole being. And as he moved in and out, the pleasure was indescribable.

Rita confessed that she came twice even though it was a quickie. She was on the brink of her third orgasm when Charles exploded in her. It didn’t end there. They left the party and went to Charles’s house, where the sex romp continued. By the time Rita finished her tale, I was wet and hungry for a dick. Too bad, Mike wasn’t around. My sex toy will come to my rescue later.

Still, I couldn’t wait to hear more of Rita’s sexcapades and I was glad we now lived close to each other. It’s always nice to have a friend who’s on the same level of craze. I was already imagining the amazing things we were going to be doing together.

#tiwaerotics

#erotica

#fiction

NB: Purely fiction.

