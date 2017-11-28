Monarch to Gani Adams: As Aare Ona Kakanfo, you’re solution to most Yoruba problems

The proclamation of Dr. Gani Adams as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland is the tonic that Yorubaland needs at this point in time.

The Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Adewale Shotobi, said this on Monday when the Aare Ona Kakanfo designate paid him a courtesy visit.

The very excited Kabiyesi told the gathering that he was happy when he heard of Aare Gani Adams’ proclamation.

According to Oba Shotobi: “Reward always awaits anyone who works hard for his people.

“I was happy when I heard the pronouncement by the Alaafin.

“I know that no political or traditional personality will think otherwise or kick against the choice of Aare Gani Adams based on his antecedents as a fearless fighter for the Yorubas and a reputable cultural promoter.

“I am totally in support of the mission of Aare Ona Kakanfo.

“It is time for Yorubas to ignore the errors of the past, including royal fathers.

“Aare Gani Adams is the solution to most of our problems in Yoruba race.

“I promise not to be far from you.

“I will do anything within my reach to make sure you succeed in the mission to unite Yorubas as we come together to have one voice.

“I pray to God for protection and ability to see your mission thru.”

Earlier in his remarks, Adams told the monarch that he came to pay homage to him as he has done to some prominent traditional rulers in recognition of the roles the traditional rulers will play in the drive to chart the cause for Yorubas.

He said: “With the blessing of the traditional fathers, a lot of things can be corrected.

“That’s why their palaces are the first port of call.”

Ikorodu, the Aare Ona Kakanfo designate highlighted, is strategic in to the development of Lagos because of its vast land.

He said: “I am proud to be associated with Ikorodu as a chief in this community.

“I seek the wisdom from the king to be able to carry out my function as Aare Ona Kakanfo.”