Monarch provides succour to prison, orphanage, hospitals inmates

The traditional ruler of Itori kingdom in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State, Oba Fatai Akamo, on Monday extended gestures to the needy, including inmates of the Stella Obasanjo Children Home, Correctional Centre, and patients of the State Hospital, Sokenu, and Sacred Heart Hospital, Abeokuta.

It was part of activities marking his 21st coronation anniversary, which kicked off with a news conference in his palace in Itori town.

Akamo was accompanied by his chiefs as well as the Olowu of Owu Kingdom, Oba Saka Matemilola, alongside other dignitaries to celebrate with inmates of the above-mentioned facilities.

The first point of call was the Stella Obasanjo Children Home located within the Government Reservation Area, Ibara, Abeokuta, where he donated food and house items.

The Olu Itori at the ceremony used the opportunity to announce that he would equally support the home with equipment for the completion of the ongoing hall construction within the premises of the home

The traditional ruler at the ceremony as part of additional support for the home, was able to raise over N5 million through some notable dignitaries who followed him for the benefits of the children and home.

Akamo, going memory lane, disclosed that he equally passed through the stage the inmates found themselves, explaining after his birth at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State, he was an inmate for over two years to survive hardship conditions.

The monarch said no child should be looked down on, or written off, using himself as a good example, who, despite his predicament in childhood, ended up becoming relevant in the society.

The children at the home added glamour to the visit as they engaged in cultural display, as well as series of melodious songs, which attracted the Olu of Itori and Olowu of Owu Kingdom, who joined the children in dancing

The entourage was received by the management of the home led by the Commissioner of Women Affairs and Community Development, Hon. Adijat Adeleye, who in her welcome speech expressed appreciation to the monarch.

Adeleye said the Ministry is happy over the gestures of the traditional ruler, adding that the management wasn’t surprised in view of the known fact that he has always been showing interest in the plights of the needy.

The Commissioner stated that no doubt the government cannot do it alone, adding that the initiative of the royal father to have thought of the need to support the government was a welcome development.

The Olowu in his remarks commended Akamo for deeming it fit to visit and support the home, adding that he was happy and impressed about the initiative, stressing that there was always need to come to the aid of the less privileged

The first-class traditional ruler pointed out that the government cannot do it alone, and therefore appealed to the well-to-do in the society to consider the need to contribute their quota to the developmental growth of the needy.

The celebration train of the monarch, thereafter, moved to the Correctional Centre, where food items were equally donated for the inmates, and charged the officials to ensure that the donations were judiciously used.

The inmates in the same vein, added glamour to the visit with the centre music band entertaining the guests, and there was a football competition between the Olu Itori football team and that of the centre.

The two teams were drawn from the inmates who during the match displayed their soccer skills to the admiration of the visitors.

At the end of the competition, the monarch team went home with the cup, having trashed the opponent 2-0

The monarch at the correctional centre brought relief to 11 inmates, who were unable to offset their fines, and made payment of N3.2 million to regain freedom, as well as announced cash donation to refurbish the damaged prison van.

The celebration train later moved to State Hospital Sokenu, Abeokuta with donation of medical materials, as well as offset medical bills of some patients, which included a woman who had a successful operation.

Olu Itori and his team after the State Hospital visit moved the convoy to Sacred Heart Hospital, where the sum of N1 million was donated as support for the hospital.

