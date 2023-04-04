Monarch, policeman, another die in search of monarch’s kidnapped wives

The Osun State Police Command has confirmed the release of a trader kidnapped by gunmen on Ikirun-Osogbo Road on Friday.

Command’s spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, made this known on Monday to newsmen in Osogbo, the state capital.

She said the kidnappers abandoned their female victim in the bush after they got wind that the police was closing in on them.

Opalola said the victim was going to Ile-Ife, also in Osun State, from Ilorin in Kwara State when the kidnappers ambushed the vehicle in which she was travelling.

She said the driver of the vehicle, who managed to escape, alerted the police in Iragbiji town and operatives, with the assistance of local hunters, swung into action, combed the bushes around the scene and rescued the victim.

Opalola also confirmed the kidnap of two wives of a traditionalist, Oba Ogboni Agbaye and Awise Iwase of Yorubaland, Oba Adetoyese Olakisan, at Imesi-Ile in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State.

Gunmen invaded Olakisan’s residence on Sunday and whisked the women away.

The police spokesperson said the traditionalist got into a vehicle to search for his wives, but the vehicle veered off the road and rammed into a tree.

She added: “The Ogboni Agbaye and the policeman in charge of Oke-Imesi were in the vehicle with another woman, when they had the lone accident.

“They were rushed to the hospital where they all died later.

“Police operatives are, however, still inside the forest to rescue the kidnapped women.”