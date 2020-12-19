The Alapomu of Apomu Kingdom in Isokan Local Government Area of Osun State, Oba Kayode Adenekan Afolabi, has named the baby of Labake Najeem, a rehabilitated mentally ill girl, after Kafayat Oyetola, the First Lady of Osun State.

In a statement on Saturday, the monarch said he named the child after the First Lady in appreciation of the role she played played in the life of Labake.

Oyetola’s wife provided medical treatment for Labake and took care of her till she delivered in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The First Lady met Labake at an empowerment programme organised for women by Olori Janet Afolabi, the Queen of Apomu Kingdom, in October.

With the permission of the Alapomu, Oyetola’s wife took Labake, who was pregnant, for medical treatment.

She also took care of Labake till she delivered on December 6.

Five days later, Oyetola’s wife reunited Labake with her community people in an official handing over of mother and child to Oba Afolabi and Olori Janet.

In her speech, the First Lady said she was happy she came to the event where she met Labake.

She thanked Oba Afolabi for granting her the permission to take Labake for treatment.

She also told the Alapomu that Labake requested through her that Oba Afolabi should do a proper christening for her baby.

The request was granted.

On December 14, the christening was done in the palace.

It was conducted by the Chief Imam of Apomu, Rasak Akinyele, and other Muslim clerics.

The ceremony was attended by many community members.

The father of the baby and his family were also in attendance.