HRH Godwin Ogiehor, the Enogie of Ehor in Uhumwonde Local Government Area, on Monday said his community was impressed with the developmental strides of Governor Godwin Obaseki in Edo State.

Ogiehor said this in his palace when the Peoples Democratic Party candidate for the September 19 governorship election and members of the campaign council paid a courtesy visit to the council of Enigies from the locality.

The governor had visited the Monarch and the Enigies before proceeding to the campaign rally in Ward One, Ehor.

Ogiehor noted that the Enigies from the area were impressed with the development strides of the governor in the past three years and nine months.

He said in view of the achievements of the governor in his first term in office, the Enigies-in-Council had unanimously decided to support him for a second term in office.

The monarch said they were optimistic that given a second term, the candidate would do more and surpass his first term.

He charged the governor to remain focused and not be distracted as the palace would continue to pray for him.

Ogiehor, however, called on the governor to increase security surveillance on the Ehor-Benin Road, adding that the axis was often under the attack of highway robbers.

The Monarch also appealed that the vocational school in the community, which was no longer in use, be converted to a temporary health centre.

He explained that this would make room for quick medical response to accident victims whenever the need arose in the axis.