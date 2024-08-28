Monarch dissolves market committees over high cost of foodstuff

A traditional ruler, the Akran of Badagry, Aholu Menu Toyi 1, has dissolved all market committees dictating the prices of foodstuffs and goods in Agbalata International Market, Badagry indefinitely.

He made the announcement at a meeting with Agbalata market men and women at his palace in Badagry on Tuesday.

The Akran, who was represented by Chief Onu Osekan, the Jengen of Badagry, said no committee should dictate the price of foodstuffs brought to the market by sellers any longer.

Osekan said: “We are all aware of the way prices of goods are going up daily in our markets.

“Some sellers are not given freedom to sell their products by some committees who will be demanding extra money.

“Henceforth, all sellers in Badagry markets have freedom to sell their products without interference from any committee.

“Also, the charging of extra money after the sellers have collected their money from fish buyers or any others should stop.

“Nobody or committee should charge extra money from the buyers or sellers until further notice.”

The Akran said the Badagry Kingdom was emulating Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Oni of Ife, in Osun State to ensure prices of goods are reduced.

He said: “The Chairman of Badagry Local Government, Mr. Olusegun Onilude, came to meet us in the palace and urged us to appeal to marketers in Agbalata on reduction in prices of foodstuffs.

“Please for now, let all and sundry comply with these directives.”

The monarch added that in line with the directive, some selected chiefs from the palace would be going to markets to make a formal announcement.

He said that market chiefs and other selected people would be monitoring the market activities to ensure compliance.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that many market committees, associations, market heads, market men and women attended the meeting.

Traditional chiefs at the meeting included Chief Anthony Hunji, Finhento of Badagry; Chief Senu Amosu, Baale of Jegba; and Chief Tunde Giro, Depegan of Badagry.

Others were Chief Mobee Emmanuel, Baale of Apanukoh; Chief Onitiju Wusu, Baale of Yovokomeh; Chief M. M Okoya, Osi Iyaloja of Badagry; Chief Abimbola Ayinde, Osi Babaoja of Badagry; and Chief Saliu Zanni, Huntoojan of Badagry.

