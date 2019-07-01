The Olowu of Owu Kuta, Osun State, Oba Adekunle Oyelude, has charged Nigerians to avoid making uncomplimentary remarks on the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, and also quoting him out of context.

In a press release which he personally signed, Oba Oyelude, who described the General as gallant and patriotic, stated that the Chief of Army Staff does not deserve the public opprobrium thrown at him, adding that the act is capable of demoralising the force on the field.

He said since General Buratai was appointed in July 2015, he had put up demonstrable leadership, which, according to him, is responsible for the success so far recorded in the ongoing battle against insurgency and terrorism.

He added: “It is high time Nigerians realised the fact that military operations any where in the world require focus and absolute concentration. And in a situation whereby our soldiers are easily distracted to perform through uncomplimentary statements, the result is coming back to us. No nation can develop in absence of peace. We should rather encourage our soldiers to bring us lasting peace. Nobody should be happy with the spread of crimes. And these security personnel are the ones to tackle the problem.”

The Olowu commended President Muhammadu Buhari for retaining the Service Chiefs to complete their assignment.

He said the decision is evidence of the President’s confidence in the Service Chiefs capability to achieve more results and leave the Armed Forces better than they met it.

Oyelude reasoned that President Buhari must have realised that change of military leadership would be counter-productive based on the grounds so far covered, hence his retention of the Service Chiefs.

He said: “I think what is required at the moment is change of operational approach and not military leadership change.

“The current retained Service Chiefs by the President did not come as a surprise be that he is also a successful military tactician who knows the nitty-gritty involved in operations as those faced by Nigerian Army under General Buratai. Mr. President knows the significance of continuity on this assignment. I am very happy at this development. It means we are moving close to the end of this insecurity.”

Oba Oyelude, therefore, urged Buratai to not misplace the confidence President Buhari has reposed in him, calling on him to be stiffer in disciplinary actions where and when necessary.

According to him, discipline makes the military the most respected institution among security organisations world over.

He said: “This development means all eyes are on the Service Chiefs to prove President Buhari right that they capable to further meet expectations of his administration. As a traditional ruler, it is part of my responsibilities to commend when necessary and caution when it is also important. Nigerians should join those of us who see and appreciate the work so far done by our soldiers.

“Lastly, all agents and sponsors of leadership change in the military should be patriotic in reasoning that it’s absolutely the prerogative of the President. I implore all Nigerians to support our Army.”