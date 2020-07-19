Robert Moreno has been sacked by Monaco after only seven months in charge of the Ligue 1 club.

The 42-year-old took over last December when they were seventh in the table – they eventually finished ninth when the season was halted early because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our paths are separating earlier than expected,” said Monaco vice-president Oleg Petrov.

“Robert did everything possible to improve the team.”

Reports claimed that former Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac is set to be named as Moreno’s replacement.