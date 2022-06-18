Monaco confirm Cesc Fabregas departure on free transfer

Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas will become a free agent when his Monaco contract expires at the end of the month.

Fabregas, 35, made 68 appearances for the Ligue 1 side after moving to the principality from Chelsea in January 2019.

He only made five appearances for Monaco last season as his campaign was impacted by injury and fitness problems.

The former Spain international has previously said he is not ready to hang up his boots this summer, meaning he will be on the lookout for his fifth club following his spells at Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea and Monaco.

“The midfielder with more than 830 career games, whose contract is coming to an end, leaves the Principality club three and a half years after his arrival,” confirmed Monaco.

Fabregas, who was capped 110 times by Spain between 2006 and 2016, will arrive at his new club having won trophies in England and Spain, but not France.

He has won the Premier League twice, the FA Cup twice and a La Liga title as well as the World Cup and two European Championships.