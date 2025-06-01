Mokwa Flood: Two additional bodies recovered, death toll rises to 153 -NSEMA

The Niger state Emergency Management Agency has released an update on the devastating flood disaster in Mokwa town, in Mokwa Local government area.

Dr Ibrahim Hussaini, Overseeing Director General of NSEMA, disclosed this in Minna on Sunday, saying two more dead bodies were recovered late on Saturday under the bridge, bringing the death toll to 153.

He said that the bodies were buried in the early hours of Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the flood incident occurred on Wednesday morning after heavy downpour on Tuesday night which had claimed 153 lives so far with property worth millions of Naira destroyed.

NAN report that the flood also washed away part of the Mokwa bridge that links north with southwest leaving motorists and passengers stranded on both sides.

Also Read:

NAN also report that President Bola Tinubu had sent a federal delegation led by Mohammad Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation to commiserate with Niger government over the incident.

NAN report that officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in collaboration with NSEMA with support from the community were conducting search and rescue operations.

Post Views: 3