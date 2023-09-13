Mohbad’s management speaks on his death at 27

The management of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has reacted to the death of the artist.

The Eagle Online had earlier reported the death of Mohbad on Monday at the age of 27 following an hospital treatment.

READ ALSO:

Also called Imole, Mohbad was said to have failed to respond after an injection was administered on him.

Reacting in a statement on its social media handles: Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, his management said: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of Promise Oladimeji Aloba PK/A Mohbad (Imole) today, the 12th of September, 2023.

“Mohbad was light until the very end, and as we mourn the loss of the brightness he carried, the family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.

“Imole is finally at Peace.”