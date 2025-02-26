Mohbad’s father reacts to claims of meeting nurse who treated late singer 

Joseph Aloba, father of the late singer Ilerioluwa, better known as Mohbad has refuted claims that he dismissed the nurse who reportedly treated his son before his death.

Aloba’s remarks come in response to allegations made by his daughter-in-law, Omowunmi Aloba, in her recent tell-all interview about his son’s tragic death.

Wunmi had earlier, in her emotionally charged interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, claimed that after informing Aloba about the presence of the nurse and her role in the events leading to Mohbad’s death, he dismissed the issue.

She averred that a nurse had administered an injection that triggered a severe reaction in Mohbad.

She further alleged that Joseph Aloba was present on Mohbad’s final day, and that he thwarted attempts by her husband’s manager to have the nurse arrested, and insisted on letting the nurse go after noticing the harm caused by the injection.

Also Read:

Dismissing the allegations during a TikTok live on Tuesday, Aloba emphasised that he had never seen the nurse in question, either in person or online, refuting claims that he had any interaction with her.

“I’ve never set my eyes on the nurse. If I had seen her, it would have been on the internet. We haven’t met physically.

“The nurse and I never had any conversation at all. Since I started narrating what happened to Mohbad that night, I never mentioned the nurse.

“I didn’t see any nurse there; nobody introduced the nurse to me,” Aloba said.

Beyond the controversy surrounding the nurse, Aloba also spoke about issues regarding his late son’s properties.

Speaking on Mohbad’s property, Aloba wondered why his son’s property was in his grandson, Liam’s, name, noting that as a father, he had never bought anything in Mohbad’s name.

“I don’t know how they managed to do that and when he came back from his tour, I met him, and he said he had bought two new plots at Elepe but in Liam’s name to purchase that land, which I do not know the reason.

“As a father to Mohbad, I have never bought anything in Mohbad’s name in my life, but they bought those two plots of land in Liam’s name.

“All the land documents were with Wunmi’s mother except only one at Gberigbe. It was given to me when he was alive.

“He said he wished to build a church for me as a pastor. That is the only one I have access to,” Aloba said.

He added, “Mohbad told me that he bought land through Wunmi’s mother. He said he bought two acres of land at Agbowa through Wunmi’s mother and a plot at Elepe, which has been transferred to Gberigbe.”

Post Views: 27