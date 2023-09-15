Mohbad: Why could not treat his petition against Sam Larry, others — Police

The Nigeria Police Force has offered reasons why it could not treat the petition of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, against Samson Balogun, aka Sam Larry.

Mohbad had petitioned the police alleging threat to his life by Sam Larry and others, who had been spotted attacking him.

But the police said it could not treat the petition because the late musician, who died on Tuesday, refused to show up to offer further explanation.

The spokesperson of the Lagos Annex of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Nigeria Police Force, Zone 2, Alagbon, where Mohbad submitted the petition, Oluniyi Ogundeji, offered the explanation in an interview with The PUNCH.

Ogundeji further told The PUNCH that Sam Larry and the other suspects also wrote a counter-petition against Mohbad, alleging defamation of character.

This was after the singer failed to show up to defend his case.

Ogundeyi told The PUNCH: “We received the petition, and followed up on the information provided in the petition, and the suspects were invited.

“But Mohbad refused to show up to defend his petition and also provide evidence to assist the police in carrying out a proper investigation and forward the matter to the legal department for prosecution, if necessary.

“It is true that Mohbad reported the case on June 27, 2023.

“The IPO confirmed this to me today (Thursday), and showed me the case file.

“The IPO revealed that Sam Larry and other suspects mentioned in the petition were invited for questioning and they honoured the invite and also gave their statements.

“But the deceased refused to show up to adopt and defend his petition, and a lawyer to Sam Larry and the other suspects filed a counter-petition accusing Mohbad of defaming them.

“The police even reached out to Mohbad on several occasions, but he never showed up, and there was nothing the police could do if a petitioner refused to defend their petition and provide evidence to help the police in investigating the matter and forward the case file to the legal department of the suspect’s are found culpable.”

The petition, dated June 27, 2023, read: “I of the above name and address, a law-abiding citizen and a Musician bring to your notice the assault and threat to my life by the above-mentioned persons.

“On 25th June, 2023, while having a video shoot with another artiste by name Zlatan (Ibile, the above-mentioned persons numbering about fifteen led by Sam Larry Elegushi invaded the premises with dangerous arms such as guns, cutlasses etc where I was shooting video and scattered the whole process of the shooting, damaged the equipment I was using for the shooting valued about Five Million Naira and started threatening my life which in the process they became violent and assaulted me which I sustained injuries but narrowly escaped.

“Attached to this petition is the said pictures. Total amount I paid for the shooting they have destroyed is Eight Million Naira (N8,000,000) which is non-refundable.

“However, during the assault, they were boasting that they work for Oba Elegushi and that they have been asked to deal with me for reasons best known to them which to date they are still threatening to kill me if seen. Sir, I call on your good office to save my life from the above mentioned persons and bring them to book.

“Sir, I call on your good office to save my life from the above mentioned persons and bring them to book,” the petition partly read. Thank you for your timely intervention.”

