Mohbad: We are not involved in controversies — OPC 

The Oodua People’s Congress has distanced itself from the prolonged controversies generated by the death of the late hip- hop artiste, Iretioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

It also warned that nobody should use the name of the organisation to truncate a proper probe into the death of the hip-hop star.

Mohbad, a popular hip-hop singer, died in November 2023.

His death has continued to generate controversies with different groups seeking justice for the late singer.

In a statement made available to the media by the Publicity Secretary of the body, Yinka Oguntimehin, the OPC said the circumstances leading to the death of the late hip-hop singer was a sad reminder and an irreparable loss to the Yoruba, warning also that the name of the OPC should not be dragged into the controversies.

“We are concerned by the various reports linking the OPC with the stories of the late hip -hop artiste Iretioluwa Aloba, popularly called Mohbad.

Also Read:

“Since its inception in 1994,OPC under the leadership of our father and leader, the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, has always been at the vanguard of seeking justice, no matter who is involved. But we are not in any way involved in the issue relating to the late artiste.

“Whatever Comrade Damilare Ibrahim Koleosho,also known as King White did was on his own volition, the OPC was not involved.

“King White has been warned on three occasions not to drag the name of the organization into the lingering controversies surrounding the investigation on the death of the late Mohbad.

“He had also written an undertaking making a pledge not to be involved in the issue and that is still binding on him. However, we are using this medium to tell the public that OPC is not involved in the Mohbad’s issue and that the leadership of the organization has dissociated itself from the controversies generated by the death of the late singer.

“We are also using this medium to clear the air and distance ourselves from King White, who was alleged to have been truncating investigation into the death of the singer.

“OPC will never stop any interested individual or group from seeking justice for the soul of the late singer especially,on issue that is very sensitive as that. Koleosho (King White) is not, in any way,representing the interest of the OPC.

“The late Mohbad is a figure whose memories linger on. We should allow relevant organizations to investigate or unravel the cause of the death and in doing that, nobody should drag the name of the OPC into the matter. Whoever that is involved should be arrested and be made to face the wrath of the law,” Oguntimehin, said.

Post Views: 32