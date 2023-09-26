MohBad was brought in dead, Nurse arrested not known to us — Hospital

The hospital, where Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka MohBad, was taken to on the day he died, Perez Medcare Hospital, Lagos, has revealed that the singer was already dead when he was brought in.

So also did it deny that the Nurse who admitted in a viral video to have administered an injection on him is its staff.

The hospital made these revelations in a statement it issued on its Instagram page on Monday.

The Eagle Online recalls that there had been controversy over the circumstances that led to the death of Mohbad, who is also called Imole.

Two videos after his death on September 12, 2023 had shown him in a vehicle with some middle aged men who were simply shouting that he was dead.

Another video had a lady who claimed to be a nurse who said she administered an injection on him.

She said he must have been beaten with charms before he was brought to the hospital as she only administered an injection for ear infection on him.

In the statement it issued on Monday night, Perez Medcare Hospital said: “The attention of the Management of Perez Medcare Hospital has been drawn to the misleading and false information being circulated in some social media platforms that Mr. Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (AKA Mohbad) died in our medical facility.

“We consider it pertinent to put on record that at about 04:30pm on the 12th of September 2023 the lifeless body Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba ( AKA Mohbad) was brought to our medical facility and our medical team immediately sprang into action and after assessment it was discovered that there was no sign of life, no central or peripheral pulse, no heartbeat no recordable vital signs and his pupils were fixed and dilated on attempting CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) rigour mortis (Stiffening of some parts of the body in relation to death) was observed and the persons who brought him to our facility were informed that it was a case of BID (Bought In Dead).

“Upon enquiry about the circumstances leading to the emergency, our team was informed that the deceased was being treated at home by a nurse and that she administered injections on him.

“Our team thereafter advised that the body be taken to the nearest Government Hospital where he can be deposited in the morgue.

“Let it be known that Mr. Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (AKA Mohbad) was not a patient of Perez Medcare Hospital and was never admitted at our hospital at any material time whatsoever.

|Also the nurse who was said to be administering treatment on him at home is not a staff of Perez Medcare Hospital and the video of the medical facility circulating in the media space in which the late Mr. Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (AKA Mohbad) is seen alive and receiving treatment is not Perez Medcare Hospital.

“We are compelled to issue this statement to set the records straight and correct the wrong and false misinformation being circulated about Perez Medcare Hospital.

“We urge everyone to desist from spreading false information and be mindful of the sensitivity of this matter.

“While we express our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased Mr. Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (AKA Mohbad), we also lend our voice to the call for thorough investigation into the circumstances of his sudden death.

“Thank you.”