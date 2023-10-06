Mohbad vomits after being injected  – Lagos CP

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, said late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad, began vomiting and developed goosebumps after he was injected three times by a nurse, identified as Feyisayo Ogedemgbe.

CP Omohunwa disclosed this Friday at a press briefing at the state Command headquarters, Ikeja, Lagos.

This was at the preliminary reports of investigation conducted by the police team to unravel the circumstances that led to the death of late singer.

As of today, a total of 26 witnesses have been interviewed,” the CP said.

He disclosed that those interrogated include: Mohbad’s father, mother, sisters, brother, wife and Manager among several others.

The CP pointed out that Mohbad was brought in dead to the hospital, and he was certified dead by doctors on duty on September 12.

According to the statement, the nurse, Feyisayo Ogedemgbe, who was invited by Mohbad’s friend, Ayobami Sodiq aka Spending, to inject the singer at his residence, administered three injections believed to have led to the chain of reactions that eventually led to the singer’s death.

Mohbad began vomiting and developed goosebumps after the injections,” Owohunwa said.

Recall that Mohbad died September 12, 2023 under circumstances still under scrutiny.