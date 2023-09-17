Mohbad: Tonto Dikeh to Naira Marley: Provide Sam Larry or shut up

Former actress, Tonto Dikeh, has weighed in on the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The Eagle Online recalls that Mohbad died in controversial circumstances on September 11 and was buried the next day.

His death has generated a lot of discussions, with some pointing accusing fingers in the direction of Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and Samson Balogun, popularly known as Sam Larry.

Both Naira Marley and Sam Larry, a music promoter, have since reacted to Mohbad’s death.

However, of interest to Dikeh was the response of Naira Marley.

She told the hip hop street singer that instead of ranting, he should produce Sam Larry, who was reported to have fled to Kenya as police began investigation.

Dikeh wrote: “Is Naria Marley playing with us?

“What the Fvck is that letter you posted?

“Who are you asking questions?

“Where is Larry sam you sent to frustrate mohbad with cutlazz (and people were thinking it’s cane…Look well)….

“I will suggest You better SHUT UP (you look prettier with your mouth closed anyway) and keep dancing on Snapchat while we seek justice..

“The last thing you will want to do is TAKE (US) MOHBAD’s FANS FOR A FOOL.”