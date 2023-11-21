Mohbad: They’ve released his body, but his dad won’t let us bury him — Mum + Video

Promise Aloba, the mother of Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has said that the Lagos State Police Command has released the late singer’s body to them, but his dad, Joseph Aloba, won’t let them bury him.

The mother, who was accused of abandoning Mohbad, also called Imole, for 15 years, spoke in a viral video.

The Eagle Online recalls that Mohbad died in controversial circumstances on September 12, 2023.

He was buried hurriedly on September 13, 2023 based on what was said to be the prompting of his dad.

Following the controversy that surrounded his death, the police had to exhume his body for autopsy.

Promise Aloba said in the viral video on Tuesday: “They have released Mohbad (his body) a long time ago that I have heard.

“Since they conducted the autopsy was when they released him.

“But his dad has not given us the room to bury him.

“He just detained the boy there.

“But since I have begged him several times and he has refused to listen to my pleas, I have thought it to myself: ‘What can I do?’

“I went to the Commissioner of Police last week (Assistant Inspector General of Police Idowu Owohunwa), he told me they had released Mohbad a long time ago.

“That why are we allowing his corpse to suffer.

“That are we happy about it?

“But I have decided to leave it to God all that his father has been doing and saying.”

The outburst of Promise Aloba came few hours after Mohbad’s father released a video in which he said no one should touch his son’s corpse (https://twitter.com/i/status/1726475132217266401).

Joseph Aloba said: He said: “When this boy was alive, he was alive.

“When he go, he still retained my name.

“Nobody should go there and take his body, please.

“If they want to do anything there, I’ll be the one to authorise them.

“Nobody should go and carry Mohbad’s body from there.”

