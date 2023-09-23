Mohbad: ‘See how they break the neck’ + Full video of body exhumation

The Eagle Online has obtained the video of the exhumation of the body of Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, by the Special Investigation Panel probing the circumstances of his death.

The panel was set up by the Commissioner, Lagos State Police Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, on Monday.

The team visited the burial place of the singer in Ikorodu on Thursday to exhume the body.

After opening the coffin and tearing the cloth with which he was wrapped, one of the two persons inside the grave exclaimed: “See how they break the neck.”

The team, which was led to Ikorodu by Owohunwa, then went on to put the body of Mohbad, also known as Imole, in a bodybag.