Mohbad: Police to exhume corpse + Full list of probe panel members

The Lagos State Police Command has revealed that it will be exhuming the corpse of Ileri-Oluwa Oladimeji popularly known as Mohbad, in the course of investigating his death.

This was made known by the Command’s Commissioner, Idowu Owohunwa, on Monday when he set up a probe panel.

Owohunwa, at the Command Headquarters in Ikeja, said the 13-Member Panel, to be assisted by others from its Forensic and Legal Units, will investigate circumstances that led to the death of the 27-year-old musician on September 12, 2023.

He said the investigation will include exhuming the corpse for analysis.

He said: “Following the death of one Ileri Oluwa Oladimeji AKA Mohbad. ‘M’ Aged 27 years which occurred in the month of September 12th 2023, and in the overriding public interest, the Command has set up a special investigative team to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the victim, identify witnesses, culprits if any and any person that will be helpful to the investigative process and deploy processes and other technological tools to aid the investigative course in line with the relevant provisions of the Nigeria.”

The panel is to carry out discreet investigation covering exhumation, autopsy/toxicology/histology, scene visit, hospital/medical report and records of suspects/witnesses statements.

The team members are:

DET. ACP SAHEED KASSIM – Head DET. CSP CRIS ONYEISI DET. SP MASTA ALH. BUNU DET. SP IBRAHIM A. YUSUF DET. DSP AHMED ABDULLAHI DET. ASP ODERINDE GALFAR DET. ASP ALABI BOLANLE DET. ASP MOHAMMED YUSUF DET. INSPR. ADESIDA ADEFISAYO

10.DET. INSPR. AMEH MICHAEL

10.DET. INSPR. OISA ROSELINE

12.DET. INSPR. MAYOWA OWOEYE

13.DET. INSPR. BABATUNDE VICTOR

LEGAL TEAM

SP CARDOSO YETUNDE ESQ – OC Legal DSP UMAR BELLO ESQ – Legal Officer ASP AUGUSTINE NWABUISI ESQ – Legal Officer

FORENSIC TEAM

1 DET. CSP AYITU AKPAMA – Team Leader

2 DET. INSPR ELIZABETH OLOKODE – Member

3 DET. INSPR QUEEN AGOFURE – Member.

Mohbad’s family members were the first to be interviewed by the panel as they were present at the briefing by Owohunwa.

