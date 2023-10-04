Mohbad: Police declare another accused, “Primeboy” wanted

Police in Lagos State Wednesday declared one Owodunni Ibrahim popularly known as “Primeboy’’, wanted in connection with the death of 27-year-old singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad.

The police also placed a N1 million bounty on Primeboy’s head for anyone who gives information leading to his arrest.

Lagos Police Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, stated that police declared Primeboy, an associate and friend of Mohbad, wanted following his refusal to honour police invitation.

“Following his failure to honour a police invitation successfully sent to him since the commencement of investigation into circumstances leading to Mohbad’s death, the police hereby declare Owodunni Ibrahim aka Primeboy wanted.

“Ibrahim is approximately 1.64m tall, male, dark-complexioned with tribal marks and Yoruba by tribe.

“His last known address is 3rd Power, Oke Eletu, Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

“If seen, contact the nearest police station or call 08036885727.

“Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, offers a handsome reward of N1 million to anyone with useful information leading to Primeboy’s

Mohbad died in controversial circumstances on September 12 and was buried on September 13, but his corpse was exhumed on September 21 for autopsy.

Fans and celebrities took to the streets protesting the singer’s death and demanding that justice be done as they suspected foul play in his death arrest,’’ Hundeyin stated.