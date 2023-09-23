Mohbad: Nigerians in Canada hold candlelight procession, tribute

Nigerians in Canada have concluded arrangements to hold a candlelight procession and night of tribute for Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The Eagle Online recalls that the singer, also known as Imole, died in controversial circumstances on September 12, 2023.

He was equally buried in controversial circumstances on September 13, 2023.

His corpse was exhumed for autopsy on Thursday.

In a flyer seen by The Eagle Online, Nigerians resident in Toronto, Canada have fixed a candlelight procession and night of tribute for Saturday (today).

According to the information on the flyer, participants are expected to turn up in all-white attire at 4pm at Emery Collegiate Institute at 3395 Western Road, North York M9M 2V9, Ontario.

Several candlelights and nights of tributes have been held in honour of Mohbad in states across Nigeria.