Mohbad: Naira Marley raises several questions

Nigeria’s hip hop singer, Azeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley, has raised several questions over the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, who has Mohbad as stage name and also addressed as Imole.

Naira Marley raised the questions in a post seen by The Eagle Online following different versions of Mohbad’s death.

Accusing fingers have been pointed in the directions of Naira Marley, whose record label, Marlian Music, Mohbad dumped last year; and Samson Balogun, better known as Sam Larry, whom the late singer reported to the police for alleged threat to life.

But writing in the post seen by The Eagle Online, Naira Marley raised posers that included: “Where did he go?

“What took him there?

“Who are the people he was with?

“Who was he last seen with?

“What was the nurse treating?

“Who is the nurse?

“Why was there no autopsy?

“Why was he buried so quick in that manner?”

Naira Marley, who said he has been so shattered he did not even know what to type, added: “We owe Imole this Light over darkness everyday.

“They want to hide it by paying blogs.. let’s show them their money’s wasted.

“A lot of his friends know exactly what happened to him.

“Why are they scared to speak up?

“Who’s bullying people to delete the post that’s showing what happened to him on that day.”